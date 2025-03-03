J&K budget session: MLA Langate Khursheed protests against civilian killings, demands justice for victim families

SRINAGAR: As the budget session of J&K Assembly got underway in Jammu on Monday, MLA Langate Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh protested against civilian killings in Baramulla and Kathua and demanded justice for the victim families.

Carrying a placard, Khurshid staged a protest in the Assembly compound.

He said two civilians, Makhan Din and Waseem Ahmed were killed in Baramulla and Kuthua recently.

“The civilian killings should stop. Justice should be done to the families of the two men,” he said and urged the administration to conduct a fair probe and provide compensation to the victims’ families.

The MLA said till now no probe has been conducted and copies of FIR have not been handed over to the victim families.

The MLA further said three youth from Devsar, Qazigund have been missing and their whereabouts are not known even after passage of three months.