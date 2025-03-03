J&K budget session: MLA Langate Khursheed protests against civilian killings, demands justice for victim families

SRINAGAR: As the budget session of J&K Assembly got underway in Jammu on Monday, MLA Langate Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh protested against civilian killings in Baramulla and Kathua and demanded justice for the victim families.
Carrying a placard, Khurshid staged a protest in the Assembly compound.
He said two civilians, Makhan Din and Waseem Ahmed were killed in Baramulla and Kuthua recently.
“The civilian killings should stop. Justice should be done to the families of the two men,” he said and urged the administration to conduct a fair probe and provide compensation to the victims’ families.
The MLA said till now no probe has been conducted and copies of FIR have not been handed over to the victim families.
The MLA further said three youth from Devsar, Qazigund have been missing and their whereabouts are not known even after passage of three months.
“Nobody is talking about it. Police is not saying anything about their missing. Police should have issued a statement in this regard and kept families updated about their investigation,” the MLA said.
Three youth Riyaz Ahmad Bajad (25), Showkat Ahmad Bajad (18) and Mukhtar Ahmad Awan from Chowgam, Devsar Kulgam have gone missing since February 13. The trio had left their homes to attend a wedding at a relative's house in a neighbouring village.
MLA Langate also demanded the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.
“The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and rights,” he said.
The MLA also called for release of all political prisoners, stating that detaining leaders, activists and youth without trial is undemocratic.
Earlier, the MLA intended to hold a protest in the Assembly but he was escorted out by the marshals.