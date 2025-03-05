Punjab Police cracks down on drug trade, arrests 789 in 4 days, demolishes 60 properties linked to smugglers

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has intensified its anti-drug campaign under ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, registering 580 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arresting 789 drug peddlers in the past four days. Authorities have also demolished 60 properties linked to drug smugglers across the state.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President Aman Arora said the state government is committed to eliminating drugs. He highlighted the campaign’s success, revealing that since its launch on March 1, police have seized 74 kg of heroin, 19.5 kg of opium, and 77 kg of synthetic drugs, totalling around 170 kg in just four days.
Arora accused previous governments of shielding drug peddlers, allowing them to amass illegal properties. He asserted that under AAP, no one can accumulate wealth through drug money, and the ongoing crackdown has instilled fear among criminals. He also alleged that the Congress is attempting to obstruct the campaign, pointing to a petition filed against the action in court by a Congress-linked organisation. He stated that the crackdown has struck fear among drug peddlers and gangsters, leading to visible results in multiple areas.
Meanwhile,Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said a 23 kg heroin consignment was recovered from Devi Daspura village in Jandiala near Amritsar. Preliminary investigations linked the consignment to a smuggling network operated by USA-based Jasmit Singh alias Lucky.
The accused, Sahilpreet Singh alias Karan of Devi Daspura, who retrieved the consignment, has been identified, and multiple police teams are working to arrest him.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Satinder Singh, along with Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh, stated that police teams received a tip-off about Sahilpreet retrieving heroin from across the border. Acting on this input, an intelligence operation was launched, leading to the recovery of 23 packets of heroin, each weighing 1 kg, from a jute bag in Devi Daspura.
Investigations revealed that Sahilpreet was in direct contact with Jasmit Singh, who arranged the consignment. Jasmit has a criminal background, with cases registered against him under the Arms Act and for attempted murder.
A manhunt is underway to nab Sahilpreet, and a case has been registered under Section 21C of the NDPS Act at Jandiala police station in Amritsar Rural.
Demolitions continue
Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation, demolished an illegal property linked to a drug smuggler.
Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur stated that the Municipal Corporation received information about an illegal structure built on government land by Dharminder, son of Mohan Lal, a resident of Dhankiya Mohalla, Jalandhar. The property was allegedly constructed using proceeds from his drug trade. Dharminder, a habitual offender, has six cases registered against him under the NDPS Act.
In a separate action, authorities demolished another house belonging to a drug smuggler in Master Colony, Mandi Gobindgarh, which was also built illegally on government land.
Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Shubham Agarwal reiterated the Punjab government's zero-tolerance policy against drugs, stating that strict action is being taken against traffickers. He noted that the family residing in the Master Colony house had two cases registered under the NDPS Act in 2024. Six more houses in the district have been identified for similar action.
Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, while chairing a meeting with civil and police officials in Tarn Taran district, reviewed drug de-addiction efforts under the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign. He directed authorities to enhance these initiatives and encourage youth participation in educational competitions, sports, cultural events, and other activities promoting a healthier lifestyle.