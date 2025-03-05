Punjab Police cracks down on drug trade, arrests 789 in 4 days, demolishes 60 properties linked to smugglers

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has intensified its anti-drug campaign under ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, registering 580 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arresting 789 drug peddlers in the past four days. Authorities have also demolished 60 properties linked to drug smugglers across the state.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President Aman Arora said the state government is committed to eliminating drugs. He highlighted the campaign’s success, revealing that since its launch on March 1, police have seized 74 kg of heroin, 19.5 kg of opium, and 77 kg of synthetic drugs, totalling around 170 kg in just four days.

Arora accused previous governments of shielding drug peddlers, allowing them to amass illegal properties. He asserted that under AAP, no one can accumulate wealth through drug money, and the ongoing crackdown has instilled fear among criminals. He also alleged that the Congress is attempting to obstruct the campaign, pointing to a petition filed against the action in court by a Congress-linked organisation. He stated that the crackdown has struck fear among drug peddlers and gangsters, leading to visible results in multiple areas.