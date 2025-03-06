Central Indian states laggard on population control for delimitation gain: Congress MP Manish Tewari

NEW DELHI: Only the states in central India would gain if the delimitation exercise is held on the principle of 'one vote, one value' as they have been laggards on population control, Congress leader Manish Tewari said and demanded the framing of a new formula for it.

The Lok Sabha MP made the demand amid a row over the delimitation exercise with an all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu opposing the population-based delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.

In a post on X, Tewari said if the delimitation exercise is done on the current principle of 'one vote, one value', then the southern and northern states would lose Lok Sabha seats and only the states in central India would gain.

"If delimitation is held on the current principles of one Citizen, one vote and one value, then not only the south even north India would also lose as the share of the northern states as a percentage share of the total strength of the Lok Sabha and even Rajya Sabha will go down further.

"For example, the number of Lok Sabha seats of both Punjab and Haryana post delimitation would be 18. Currently, Punjab has 13 seats and Haryana 10. However, as proportion to the overall strength of the Lok Sabha, both states would lose further. In any case, they are marginalised and they would become even more inconsequential," Tewari said in his post while citing a media report.

Even within the northern states how the distribution of seats would play out is still an open-ended question, he noted.