Second phase trial of Union Carbide waste burning starts in MP's Pithampur

INDORE: The second round trial of incineration of Union Carbide factory's waste at a disposal plant in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur has begun and a consignment of 10 tonnes will be burnt in this phase, an official said.

As part of the plan to dispose of 337 tonnes of waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, the site of the 1984 industrial disaster, the hazardous material was transported on January 2 to the waste disposal plant operated by a private company at Pithampur industrial area in Dhar district, about 250 km from the state capital.