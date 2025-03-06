Tejashwi hits back at Bihar CM’s 'I made your father' jibe, says Lalu Prasad saved his post twice

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday countered Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s remark, “I made your father…,” claiming that it was Lalu Prasad Yadav who had helped Nitish twice to save his post and prevent JD(U) from disintegrating.

He also accused Nitish of distorting facts for political gain. Tejashwi stated that his father, Lalu Prasad, had already been elected as an MLA twice and an MP before Nitish’s rise to power. He further claimed that Lalu, who previously served as chief minister and union minister, played a key role in shaping the careers of several Prime Ministers.

“I don’t think such things need to be explained now,” he said.

Tejashwi’s response came after Nitish, during a state assembly session on Tuesday, asserted that he had played a significant role in shaping Lalu Prasad’s political career. “You don’t know anything. You are a child,” Nitish told Tejashwi when the latter compared the Lalu-Rabri regime to Nitish’s tenure.

Nitish used the opportunity to highlight his government’s achievements, particularly in Bihar’s development. “What was there in Bihar before 2005? People were afraid to step out after dusk. There were no proper roads, no electricity. I was an MP and a minister at the centre, and we had to travel on foot in many places,” he said.