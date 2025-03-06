Tejashwi hits back at Bihar CM’s 'I made your father' jibe, says Lalu Prasad saved his post twice

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday countered Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s remark, “I made your father…,” claiming that it was Lalu Prasad Yadav who had helped Nitish twice to save his post and prevent JD(U) from disintegrating.
He also accused Nitish of distorting facts for political gain. Tejashwi stated that his father, Lalu Prasad, had already been elected as an MLA twice and an MP before Nitish’s rise to power. He further claimed that Lalu, who previously served as chief minister and union minister, played a key role in shaping the careers of several Prime Ministers.
“I don’t think such things need to be explained now,” he said.
Tejashwi’s response came after Nitish, during a state assembly session on Tuesday, asserted that he had played a significant role in shaping Lalu Prasad’s political career. “You don’t know anything. You are a child,” Nitish told Tejashwi when the latter compared the Lalu-Rabri regime to Nitish’s tenure.
Nitish used the opportunity to highlight his government’s achievements, particularly in Bihar’s development. “What was there in Bihar before 2005? People were afraid to step out after dusk. There were no proper roads, no electricity. I was an MP and a minister at the centre, and we had to travel on foot in many places,” he said.
Criticising the law and order situation under the RJD regime, Nitish claimed that communal clashes were frequent. “We took strict action against those creating tensions in society. Things are much better now, and people acknowledge the improvement,” he added in the assembly.
On Wednesday, Tejashwi pledged to implement a 100 per cent domicile policy in Bihar and establish a Youth Commission to address youth-related concerns. Speaking at Yuva Chaupal, he promised to waive competitive examination fees and cover transportation costs for candidates travelling long distances to exam centres.
He also promised to increase the reservation quota if the RJD wins the 2025 assembly elections. Earlier, he had promised 200 units of free electricity, an increase in the monthly pension for people above 60 years from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500, and a cash transfer of Rs 2,500 per month to women’s bank accounts.
“Tejashwi doesn’t want to miss any opportunity this time. He is making one promise after another ahead of the assembly elections,” said a senior RJD leader, emphasising the need for a change in government.