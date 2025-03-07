Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary confirms Nitish Kumar as NDA's chief ministerial candidate for upcoming polls

When asked about Nishant Kumar’s possible entry into active politics, Choudhary said it was an internal matter of the JD(U). “It’s a personal matter of Nitish Ji. Whatever they decide, BJP will be with them as an alliance partner,” he added.

Commenting on opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Choudhary claimed that Tejashwi’s position in politics was solely due to his father, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad. “The day Lalu ji announces others like Tej Pratap or Misa Bharti as his political heir, nobody will listen to Tejashwi,” he remarked.

Criticizing Tejashwi’s understanding of Bihar’s development, Choudhary had earlier mocked Tejashwi by calling him a "baua" (kid) who merely reads out whatever is given to him. He made this comment on Thursday during a debate on the budget he had presented in the assembly on March 3.

Comparing the energy levels of the two leaders, Choudhary said, “Tejashwi is 36 years old while Nitish Ji is 74. But I can say with full conviction that Tejashwi will not match the energy of Nitish Ji. Nitish Ji can work four times more than Tejashwi.”

He further stated that politics has changed over time, and leadership is now determined by voters, not by birthright. “These days, a king is not born from the womb of a queen. Voters decide who will be their representative. Nitish has nurtured Bihar for the last two decades and will continue to do so even in future,” he said.