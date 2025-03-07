Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary confirms Nitish Kumar as NDA's chief ministerial candidate for upcoming polls

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary on Friday dismissed speculation regarding the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate by confirming that JD(U) president Nitish Kumar would continue to be the alliance’s face even after the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for October-November this year.
Speaking to the presspersons before attending the budget session of the Bihar legislature, Choudhary made it clear that there was no confusion about Nitish Kumar’s leadership. “He is NDA’s chief ministerial face and will remain even after the assembly polls,” he asserted. His statement put an end to speculation that the BJP might promote a new candidate for the position after the elections.
Choudhary stated that the BJP was comfortable with Nitish Kumar, who has been leading the NDA since 1996. “So Nitish was the leader yesterday, is today, and will remain so tomorrow,” he said. His comments gained further significance following a demand by Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, to officially declare his father as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming election.
Nishant had also urged people to vote for his father, highlighting his developmental work over the past two decades. “Unko phir se mukhyamantri banayiye. Unhone jo Bihar ke vikas ke liye kaam kiya hai usko dikhiye, vote kariye….” Nishant had told the media after offering prayers at the famous Mahavir temple in Patna on Nitish Kumar’s birthday.
When asked about Nishant Kumar’s possible entry into active politics, Choudhary said it was an internal matter of the JD(U). “It’s a personal matter of Nitish Ji. Whatever they decide, BJP will be with them as an alliance partner,” he added.
Commenting on opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Choudhary claimed that Tejashwi’s position in politics was solely due to his father, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad. “The day Lalu ji announces others like Tej Pratap or Misa Bharti as his political heir, nobody will listen to Tejashwi,” he remarked.
Criticizing Tejashwi’s understanding of Bihar’s development, Choudhary had earlier mocked Tejashwi by calling him a "baua" (kid) who merely reads out whatever is given to him. He made this comment on Thursday during a debate on the budget he had presented in the assembly on March 3.
Comparing the energy levels of the two leaders, Choudhary said, “Tejashwi is 36 years old while Nitish Ji is 74. But I can say with full conviction that Tejashwi will not match the energy of Nitish Ji. Nitish Ji can work four times more than Tejashwi.”
He further stated that politics has changed over time, and leadership is now determined by voters, not by birthright. “These days, a king is not born from the womb of a queen. Voters decide who will be their representative. Nitish has nurtured Bihar for the last two decades and will continue to do so even in future,” he said.