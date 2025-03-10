Kanhaiya Kumar to address youth Congress workers in Bihar, set to lead padyatra for assembly polls

PATNA: Kanhaiya Kumar, the AICC in charge of Congress's student wing NSUI, is set to address a meeting of youth workers at Sadaquat Ashram in the state capital on Monday.

His visit to poll-bound Bihar suggests that he may be entrusted with a larger role in the upcoming state assembly elections, scheduled for October-November this year.

Banners and posters have been put up by the NSUI and Youth Congress along the main thoroughfare of the state capital to welcome Kanhaiya, who hails from Bihar's Begusarai district. The posters feature photographs of Rahul Gandhi alongside Kanhaiya Kumar and other prominent Congress leaders. The posters, which were erected by NSUI General Secretary Shashi Kumar, also known as Chunnu Singh, describe Kanhaiya as a "ray of hope" for Congress in Bihar.

According to insiders, Kanhaiya is slated to lead a state-wide Padyatra and contest the assembly election from one of the seats in the Begusarai district. This move positions him to become a key face of Congress in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls.

The Padyatra, aimed at highlighting the issue of unemployment, will traverse 20 districts of the state. When asked about the timing of the proposed Padyatra, a senior Congress leader said, "It will be decided at a meeting of the party's senior leaders, which is scheduled for Monday. It may be launched after the Holi festival, probably on March 16."

Sources indicate that Rahul Gandhi may join the three-week-long Padyatra for a day. The central theme of the Padyatra will be "Kishan (peasants) and Jaujavan (youth)." Kanhaiya, who is set to re-enter Bihar politics after the Holi festival, will lead the campaign.