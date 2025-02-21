Congress leader Alka Lamba plans strategy to dethrone NDA govt in Bihar election

PATNA: Congress National Women’s President Alka Lamba is holding a meeting of Bihar State Congress Women’s executive committee in the state capital to plan a detailed strategy for the assembly elections scheduled for October-November this year.
Lamba, who arrived in the state capital on Thursday, said she will visit every Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days and take necessary steps to remove the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from power. She emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s support base, especially among women, and prepare for an aggressive campaign for the 2025 assembly elections. She stated that this year, the party’s primary focus is Bihar.
Lamba predicted that the NDA government in Bihar would not return to power after the 2025 elections and claimed that Nitish Kumar would not be the next chief minister. She accused him of failing to keep his promises. Criticizing the NDA government, she alleged that it had failed to implement policies for the welfare of women and only made promises to gain political advantage without fulfilling them.
She further said that the Congress party is committed to fulfilling its election promises, as seen in states where it is in power, and pledged to work for women’s welfare in Bihar. Dismissing the NDA’s claim of winning 225 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, she pointed to their failure in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where they set a target of over 400 seats but could not secure a simple majority.
Referring to Nitish Kumar’s party’s poor performance in the 2020 assembly elections, she noted that JD(U) had finished third in Bihar and predicted a similar outcome this time. She claimed that the NDA would struggle to achieve its goal as people are disillusioned with the current government.
Lamba also endorsed RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s ‘Mai Bahin Samman Yojna,’ which proposes increasing women’s monthly pension from Rs. 400 to Rs. 1500. She expressed her support for the scheme, stating that it would help improve the economic condition of women in Bihar.
Earlier, AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru urged party workers to avoid factionalism, work hard, and focus on visiting polling booths rather than traveling to Delhi or Patna. He warned that leaders indulging in factionalism would be removed from the party. However, he assured that the party would work together to restore Congress’s former strength in Bihar. He also emphasized that election tickets would be given only to those who work hard and fight for the people’s cause.