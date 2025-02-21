Congress leader Alka Lamba plans strategy to dethrone NDA govt in Bihar election

PATNA: Congress National Women’s President Alka Lamba is holding a meeting of Bihar State Congress Women’s executive committee in the state capital to plan a detailed strategy for the assembly elections scheduled for October-November this year.

Lamba, who arrived in the state capital on Thursday, said she will visit every Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days and take necessary steps to remove the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from power. She emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s support base, especially among women, and prepare for an aggressive campaign for the 2025 assembly elections. She stated that this year, the party’s primary focus is Bihar.

Lamba predicted that the NDA government in Bihar would not return to power after the 2025 elections and claimed that Nitish Kumar would not be the next chief minister. She accused him of failing to keep his promises. Criticizing the NDA government, she alleged that it had failed to implement policies for the welfare of women and only made promises to gain political advantage without fulfilling them.