Ruckus in J-K Assembly over civilian killings, Gulmarg fashion show

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between opposition and treasury benches on Monday as members raised various issues, including the killing of civilians in Kathua and the Gulmarg fashion show controversy.

As the House assembled for the day, members of the National Conference, People's Democratic Party, and two Independents stood up and raised the issue of the fashion show, terming it "obscene" and alleging that it hurt sentiments.

The MLAs demanded a probe into the facilitation of such a show during Ramzan.

PDP MLA Mir Mohmmad Fayaz raised the demand, and NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq also raised the issue.

The fashion show held in the winter tourist resort of Gulmarg during the fasting month of Ramzan has evoked widespread criticism, with Kashmir's chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, saying that "obscenity" in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ordered an inquiry into the matter.