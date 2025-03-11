Two Indian youths taking 'Dunki' route to US held captive in Guatemala

CHANDIGARH: Two youths, one from Haryana and the other from Punjab, who took the 'Dunki' route to the US have allegedly been kidnapped and kept as hostages in Guatemala. The kidnappers have demanded USD 20,000 as ransom.

The families have requested the union government to step in and get their children back. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police has registered a case in this regard against the local travel agents.

Kuldeep Singh, father of the kidnapped youth Yuvraj Singh of Mohna village in Kaithal district of Haryana, along with villagers and locals approached the Superintendent of Police of Kaithal Rajesh Kalia yesterday requesting immediate action for their safe return.

Singh said that the kidnappers had sent a distressing video of his son being tortured at gunpoint. He added that they demanded USD 20,000 for his release.

Singh said that his son left for the US in October last year and the travel agent told him that he would send his son via the legal route.

"I gave the passport of my son to these three agents including one from Kurushetra, and the deal was done for Rs 41 lakh and he paid Rs 2 lakh in advance. They then said that the rest of the money they will take once he reached US. But while he was on the way, he took another Rs 14 lakh from me,’’ he said.