Over 2,600 Bangladeshi nationals apprehended along border in past 13 months: MoS Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that the border guarding force (BSF) has apprehended 2,601 Bangladeshi nationals who had attempted to enter the Indian side in the last 13 months beginning January 1, 2024.

In a written reply to a question in the House, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai shared the year-wise details of 2,601 Bangladeshis who were apprehended.

According to the data, 176 Bangladeshi intruders were apprehended in January 2025, as the Border Security Force (BSF) - mandated to guard the India-Bangladesh borders - remained vigilant in its mission to curb illegal activities along the border, the Minister said.

Reflecting on the past 12 months in 2024, the data presented in the House revealed apprehension of 253 Bangladeshis in December, followed by 310 in November, 331 in October, 300 in September, 214 in August, 267 in July, and 247 in June - indicating fluctuations in illegal crossings from Bangladesh.

However, May 2024 recorded the lowest number of apprehensions at just 32. The figures stood at 91 in April, 118 in March, 124 in February, and 138 in January last year.