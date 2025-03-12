PM Modi announces India's 'Mahasagar vision' for Global South during Mauritius visit

PORT LOUIS: From Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a grand vision for security and growth for the Global South against the backdrop of China's relentless efforts to expand its influence in the region.

Modi made the remarks after witnessing the inking of several key agreements between India and Mauritius along with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in this capital city of the island nation.

Eight agreements were firmed up between the two sides providing for cooperation in an array of areas including maritime security, trade in national currencies and capacity building.

In his media statement, Modi announced that India's new vision for the Global South called "MAHASAGAR" or "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions" will bring growth security.

"Our vision for Global South will be MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions," he said on the second and final day of his visit to this island nation.

"Our vision focuses on trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, and mutual security for a shared future," he said.

Modi described Mauritius as an important partner of India. He also recalled how India's vision of SAGAR or Security and Growth for All in the Region was laid out in Mauritius 10 years ago.