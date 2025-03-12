PM Modi unveils 'Mahasagar Vision' for Global South during Mauritius visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched MAHASAGAR, a vision for security and growth for the Global South, as India and Mauritius strengthened their strategic partnership amid China’s growing influence in the region in Mauritius on Wednesday,

The two sides signed eight agreements, including those on promoting cross-border trade in local currencies, combating financial crimes, and sharing maritime data, as Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the two countries, not only “bound by the Indian Ocean and their also by “our shared culture, traditions, and values.”

“Ten years ago, the foundation of Vision SAGAR, which stands for "Security and Growth for All in the Region” was laid here in Mauritius. We’re moving ahead with the SAGAR Vision for the stability and prosperity of this region,” said Modi on a two-day trip.