PM Modi unveils 'Mahasagar Vision' for Global South during Mauritius visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched MAHASAGAR, a vision for security and growth for the Global South, as India and Mauritius strengthened their strategic partnership amid China’s growing influence in the region in Mauritius on Wednesday,
The two sides signed eight agreements, including those on promoting cross-border trade in local currencies, combating financial crimes, and sharing maritime data, as Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the two countries, not only “bound by the Indian Ocean and their also by “our shared culture, traditions, and values.”
“Ten years ago, the foundation of Vision SAGAR, which stands for "Security and Growth for All in the Region” was laid here in Mauritius. We’re moving ahead with the SAGAR Vision for the stability and prosperity of this region,” said Modi on a two-day trip.
“Today, building upon this, I want to say that our vision for Global South will be - going beyond SAGAR - it will be MAHASAGAR, i.e. "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions,” the Prime Minister said.
Elaborating on the concept which is aimed at making SAGAR more comprehensive, and connecting different regions, Modi said MAHASAGAR “shall encompass the ideas of trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, and mutual security for a shared future.” Technology sharing and concessional loan and grants will be the key elements of this vision.
“The objective was also to bring the voice of the Global South to the global high table. We did that also through our presidency of the G20. And in advancing Vision MAHASAGAR, we are demonstrating and signaling once again our commitment to the Global South,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later explained.
Amid a packed schedule, Modi attended several events, including the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the Chief Guest, besides engaging with the country’s leadership and disapora emphasizing the historical and cultural ties between the two nations and ongoing efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship. Around 70% of the Mauritian population has Indian ancestry, with nearly half of them being Hindu.
In recent years, maritime security on the coasts of the Western Indian Ocean Region has emerged as India’s strategic priority. Modi and his Mauritius counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam discussed the entire gamut of their ties including defence and maritime security,
“The Prime Minister and I agree that Defence Cooperation and Maritime Security are key pillars of our strategic partnership. Free, open, secure, and safe Indian Ocean is our common priority. We are committed to providing our full support for the security of the Exclusive Economic Zone of Mauritius. In this regard, we will extend every possible assistance to meet the needs of the Coast Guard,” Modi said.