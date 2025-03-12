Rapid capability enhancements needed to counter emerging security challenges: IAF Chief

NEW DELHI: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Wednesday underscored the need for rapid capability enhancements to counter emerging security challenges in the evolving geo-strategic landscape.

Stressing the importance of jointmanship, CAS emphasized the need for integrated training and operational synergy among the three Services to enhance combat effectiveness.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urged course officers to embrace change, critically assess evolving threats, and design adaptive strategies for future conflicts.

He was addressing student officers from the Indian Armed Forces undergoing the 80th Staff Course, along with the permanent faculty at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington. The CAS visited the DSSC on 11-12 March 2025.

In his address, the CAS provided a strategic perspective on the Indian Air Force (IAF), its ongoing capability development initiatives, and the importance of unified operations in modern warfare. He highlighted the accomplishments, resilience, and unwavering commitment of IAF personnel in safeguarding India’s national interests.