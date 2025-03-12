Rapid capability enhancements needed to counter emerging security challenges: IAF Chief

NEW DELHI: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Wednesday underscored the need for rapid capability enhancements to counter emerging security challenges in the evolving geo-strategic landscape.
Stressing the importance of jointmanship, CAS emphasized the need for integrated training and operational synergy among the three Services to enhance combat effectiveness.
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urged course officers to embrace change, critically assess evolving threats, and design adaptive strategies for future conflicts.
He was addressing student officers from the Indian Armed Forces undergoing the 80th Staff Course, along with the permanent faculty at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington. The CAS visited the DSSC on 11-12 March 2025.
In his address, the CAS provided a strategic perspective on the Indian Air Force (IAF), its ongoing capability development initiatives, and the importance of unified operations in modern warfare. He highlighted the accomplishments, resilience, and unwavering commitment of IAF personnel in safeguarding India’s national interests.
The college established in 1905 has courses designed to train mid-career officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force to become proficient staff officers and future military leaders.
During his visit, the CAS was also briefed on the DSSC’s training activities and its emphasis on fostering jointmanship among the Armed Forces, a key aspect of modern military preparedness. He commended the institution’s role in shaping future military leaders through rigorous academic and professional training.
As first reported by TNIE, it is with this 80th staff course that a new joint training wing began its course to train officers at the grassroots level. Around 40 selected officers for the first time were put under the newly created joint training team at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC).
A commandant is the head of the DSSC who has anchored three verticals, each helmed by the chief instructor (CI) of Major General level officer. An additional brigadier-level joint training officer was appointed heading the joint training, aimed at taking the joint training at the grassroots level.
Jointness and integration are the cornerstones of transformation to joint structures towards which the Indian armed forces are progressing intending to be future ready.
The Air Chief’s visit, said MoD, reaffirmed the IAF’s commitment to enhancing joint operational capabilities and strengthening inter-service cooperation, ensuring a well-prepared leadership for the challenges of tomorrow.
The Air Chief Marshal has been publicly talking about the decrease in combat assets of the IAF Squadrons. The sanctioned strength for the IAF is 42 Combat Squadrons but the on-ground strength is hovering at around 30 Squadrons.
On the other hand, China and Pakistan are working on adding assets to their armed forces.
On the larger levels, the Indian war fighting structure is undergoing comprehensive changes being made by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), presently led by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The long-term plan is to ultimately reorganise the armed forces into the Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs). For this, changes are being brought at multiple levels including the Human Resource (HR) reforms being undertaken. The first set of cross-postings of junior officers was executed in mid-2023, with mid-level and senior officers being placed in important billets in mid-2024.
In January this year, the Chiefs of Staff of the Army, Navy and Air Force have unanimously agreed for cross posting of their personal staff in the form of Aide-de-Camps (ADCs) from the other services.