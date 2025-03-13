India's sugar production declines by 19 per cent in 2024-25

Indian sugar producers and traders expect a significant decline of about 19% in sugar production for the upcoming season, according to the second estimate.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are likely to see the most significant drops in output. The All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) projects that India's sugar production will be around 25.8 million tonnes (MT) in 2024-25, down from 31.8 MT in the previous year.

The biggest decline is expected in Maharashtra, where sugar production is predicted to fall by approximately 27% compared to last year. Uttar Pradesh is also expected to see a decline of about 13%.

Even the Indian Sugar and BioEnergy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has estimated lower sugar production, though slightly higher than AISTA's projection. ISMA predicts around 27.25 MT after diverting 3.75 million tonnes of sugar for ethanol production.

As of March 10, 2025, ISMA reported that sugar production had reached 23.3 million tonnes, with 228 mills currently operational across the country. In Uttar Pradesh, improved plant cane recovery and yield may extend the crushing season until April, though some mills in the eastern and central parts of the state are expected to close by the end of March.