BJP using delimitation to eliminate its political opponents: Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the BJP-led union government is trying to eliminate its political opponents through the delimitation of constituencies in India.

Talking to mediapersons after sending off a group of 72 teachers to Finland, CM Mann said that the undemocratic methodology adopted by the Centre raises suspicions.

He said that the BJP is tactically reducing the number of seats in states where BJP and allies are weak and increasing the number of seats in states where the BJP's policies are thriving.

Mann said that like-minded parties across the nation will join hands against the Centre's attempt to muzzle democracy.

Replying to another query, CM Mann said that Punjab, being a border state, is being targeted by a number of inimical forces. He added that despite attempts to disturb the hard-earned peace of Punjab, the Punjab police have successfully countered such attempts.

Mann said the police force has been updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology.

CM Mann alleged that the Amritsar incident is the handiwork of fissiparous forces that want to destabilise the peace, progress and prosperity of the state. He added that the state government will never allow these forces to succeed in their nefarious designs and all their conspiracies will be foiled.

Mann said that the law and order situation in Punjab is much better than in other states as the state police is keeping an eagle eye over the matter.

He said that Punjab had always remained a victim of the cross border terrorism and has been fighting the nation's war against drugs and terrorism. He also said that the drones had been frequently used to smuggle drugs, weapons and other things in the state from across the border.

Mann stated that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that smuggling through drones has been checked ever since the state embarked the mass movement against drugs in the form of Yudh Nasheyan Virudh.