‘Don’t impose your Hindi language on us': Prakash Raj slams Pawan Kalyan over 'Tamil movie dub'row

Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of attempting to "impose Hindi on others."
"Do not impose your Hindi language on us. It is not about hating another language; it is about safeguarding our mother tongue and preserving our cultural identity with self-respect. Someone please explain this to Pawan Kalyan garu," he remarked.
Pawan Kalyan's comments on the Hindi language have sparked widespread criticism from both the opposition and social media users.
Speaking at the Jana Sena formation day, Pawan Kalyan raised concerns about what he perceived as a contradiction in Tamil Nadu's stance on Hindi.
"Tamil Nadu continuously rejects Hindi, stating that they do not want it. However, a thought crossed my mind—if that is the case, why do they dub Tamil films in Hindi? They seek revenue from Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh and rely on workers from Bihar. Yet, they claim to despise Hindi. How is this fair?" he questioned.
He further stated, "Is India a piece of cake to be divided whenever someone is displeased? If anyone attempts to undermine the integrity of India, there are crores of people like me who will rise to protect it."