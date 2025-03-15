‘Don’t impose your Hindi language on us': Prakash Raj slams Pawan Kalyan over 'Tamil movie dub'row

Speaking at the Jana Sena formation day, Pawan Kalyan raised concerns about what he perceived as a contradiction in Tamil Nadu's stance on Hindi.

"Tamil Nadu continuously rejects Hindi, stating that they do not want it. However, a thought crossed my mind—if that is the case, why do they dub Tamil films in Hindi? They seek revenue from Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh and rely on workers from Bihar. Yet, they claim to despise Hindi. How is this fair?" he questioned.

He further stated, "Is India a piece of cake to be divided whenever someone is displeased? If anyone attempts to undermine the integrity of India, there are crores of people like me who will rise to protect it."