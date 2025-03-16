Shah says Congress mocked Bodo peace accord, but it brought lasting change

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress had mocked him over the signing of the third Bodo accord, but it ultimately brought peace and development to Bodoland.

“I remember the Congress made fun of me when the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) peace agreement was signed on 27 January 2020. They said there would be no peace in Bodoland and this agreement would be a joke,” Shah said while addressing the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) at Dotma in Kokrajhar district.

He disclosed that 82 per cent of the accord’s clauses had already been implemented by the government and assured that the remaining provisions would be completed within two years. “There will be ever-lasting peace in Bodoland,” he said.

Shah acknowledged ABSU’s contribution to stability in the region. “ABSU had a big role in the prevailing peace and development in Bodoland. Without its role, there would not have been the Bodo accord and peace in Bodoland,” he said.

He stated that the government had allocated Rs 1,500 crore for the development of the BTR, which consists of five districts and is governed by the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council.