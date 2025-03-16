Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair key meet with CMs of Northeast states

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with chief ministers of the Northeastern states on Sunday to review the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in the region, officials said.

Shah spent Saturday night in Mizoram, where he participated in a programme organized by the Assam Rifles. He will begin the day with a visit to Kokrajhar, where he is scheduled to speak at the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), which was a signatory to the historic Bodo Peace Accord, that was signed five years ago.

Shah will reach Guwahati in the afternoon to chair the meeting with the CMs of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim.