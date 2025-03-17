Adityanath takes dig at West Bengal CM Mamata over handling of Holi clashes in Birbhum

SAHARANPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a dig at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, saying those who called the Maha Kumbh a "festival of death" could not even manage the communal clashes that broke out in their own state on Holi.

Adityanath made these remarks while attending a loan distribution event under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana (CM YUVA) in Saharanpur.

Highlighting the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he said, "More than 66 crore devotees participated in the event, yet not a single criminal incident occurred. Uttar Pradesh is the only place in the world capable of successfully organising such a massive event."