Association with RSS legacy a privilege: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the podcast with Lex Fridman broadcast on Sunday spoke about his deep-rooted connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, calling it a ‘privilege’ to be associated with its enduring legacy.

He said the RSS had given his life a purpose and instilled in him the values of ‘selfless’ service. “I feel blessed to have received my life’s purpose and the values of selfless service from the RSS,” Modi recalled.

He praised the the Sangh, highlighting its contributions to education and healthcare on a large scale across India.

The Prime Minister contrasted the approach of Leftist labour unions with that of RSS-affiliated unions, saying, “The Leftist union says ‘Workers of the world unite’; RSS-affiliated labour union says ‘Workers, unite the world’.” This distinction, he pointed out, reflects how the RSS instills values in its approach to social service.