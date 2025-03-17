Association with RSS legacy a privilege: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the podcast with Lex Fridman broadcast on Sunday spoke about his deep-rooted connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, calling it a ‘privilege’ to be associated with its enduring legacy.
He said the RSS had given his life a purpose and instilled in him the values of ‘selfless’ service. “I feel blessed to have received my life’s purpose and the values of selfless service from the RSS,” Modi recalled.
He praised the the Sangh, highlighting its contributions to education and healthcare on a large scale across India.
The Prime Minister contrasted the approach of Leftist labour unions with that of RSS-affiliated unions, saying, “The Leftist union says ‘Workers of the world unite’; RSS-affiliated labour union says ‘Workers, unite the world’.” This distinction, he pointed out, reflects how the RSS instills values in its approach to social service.
Modi also recalled his time at the Ramkrishna Paramhansa Ashram, where he met saints and received their blessings. Reflecting on his interaction with Swami Atmasthananda, Modi recalled how the spiritual teacher told him that his true purpose was to serve people and work for their welfare.
Modi mentioned that India, the land of Buddha and Gandhi, advocates for peace over conflict, and that the world listens to India because of its commitment to harmony.
When asked about the 2002 Godhra riots, Modi claimed that a false narrative had been spread regarding the incident. “Before 2002, Gujarat had witnessed over 250 riots, and communal violence was frequent. But, it was contained to a great extent since 2002,” he remarked, adding that since 2002, Gujarat has not witnessed any instance of communal riots.
Modi reiterated that his government does not engage in vote-bank politics but follows the principle of ‘Sab ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, Sab Ka Prayas’.
Speaking on his personal life, Modi said he has never felt alone, as he believes in the ‘1+1 theory.’ “One is Modi and the other is the divine. I am never truly alone because God is always with me,” he said, adding that his mantra is ‘Jan seva hi prabhu seva’ (Serving people is serving God).
Modi also reflected on Mahatma Gandhi’s transformative leadership, hailing the latter’s ability to turn India’s freedom struggle into a “Jan-adndolan” (mass movement) by recognising the power of “Jan-shakti’ (power of people).
He said, “I always strive to involve as many people as possible in every initiative adhering to the Gandhian principle of Jan-Bhagidari (people’s participation),” described the Mahatma as the greatest leader of not only the 20th century but the 21st century and beyond.
Regarding his governance model, Modi asserted that he does not follow an election-centric approach. “I don’t run people-centric governance; my government follows a policy of saturation – where benefits reach everyone without bias and discrimination,” he said.
He expressed pride in being a member of the world’s largest political party, the BJP, which, according to him, propagates the ‘value of giving’.
Modi also criticised those who propagate misinformation about India, expressing concern over the decline of constructive criticism in public discourse. He noted, “Meaningful debate is being replaced by baseless allegations made without research or facts.”