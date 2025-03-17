Frequent attacks on police rock Bihar assembly, CM Nitish Kumar holds emergency meeting with top officers

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held an emergency meeting with Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar to assess the law-and-order situation in the state following a ruckus created by the Opposition in the legislative council on Monday over frequent incidents of attack on police personnel in recent past.

As per official records, as many as 12 incidents of attack on police teams by mobs took place in different parts of the state during Holi celebrations between March 14 and 15.

While two police officers lost their lives, 27 other police personnel suffered injuries in these attacks during the period. Police, however, maintained restraint and didn’t open fire in any of these incidents. In addition, 11 incidents of clash between two rival communities were reported during the period, leaving 14 individuals injured. However, no death has been reported from anywhere.

In all, 29 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incidents of clash between two rival communities. Similarly, two incidents of clash between two groups belonging to the same community were reported in which 26 people were wounded.

Three accused have been detained for interrogation in connection with the incident, additional director general of police (law and order) Pankaj Kumar Darad told the media on Monday.