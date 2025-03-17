Frequent attacks on police rock Bihar assembly, CM Nitish Kumar holds emergency meeting with top officers

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held an emergency meeting with Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar to assess the law-and-order situation in the state following a ruckus created by the Opposition in the legislative council on Monday over frequent incidents of attack on police personnel in recent past.
As per official records, as many as 12 incidents of attack on police teams by mobs took place in different parts of the state during Holi celebrations between March 14 and 15.
While two police officers lost their lives, 27 other police personnel suffered injuries in these attacks during the period. Police, however, maintained restraint and didn’t open fire in any of these incidents. In addition, 11 incidents of clash between two rival communities were reported during the period, leaving 14 individuals injured. However, no death has been reported from anywhere.
In all, 29 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incidents of clash between two rival communities. Similarly, two incidents of clash between two groups belonging to the same community were reported in which 26 people were wounded.
Three accused have been detained for interrogation in connection with the incident, additional director general of police (law and order) Pankaj Kumar Darad told the media on Monday.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called the chief secretary and DGP in the state assembly soon after Opposition members voiced concern over frequent attacks on police personnel, creating a fear psychosis among common people.
“If police officials are not safe, what to talk about common people,” Opposition members said in the assembly carrying placards in their hands. The situation turned a bit tense when Opposition members started shouting slogans and tripped into the well with posters in their hands.
Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav intervened and requested the protesting members to go back to their seats and raise the issue at the appropriate time. The proceedings of the House later reassumed. The placards were, however, taken away by Marshals at the directive of Speaker Yadav.
Surprisingly, when Opposition members raised the issue of attacks on policemen, especially those attached to Dial 112 (emergency services) during Zero hour, some members from the treasury bench also nodded their heads, as if they supported the Opposition’s concern.
Expressing his grave concern over attacks on police teams, Congress MLA from Bhagalpur Ajeet Sharma said that the way police personnel were falling prey to outlaws, reflected their growing audacity and government’s failure.
Earlier, RJD MLA from Mahua Mukesh Raushan claimed that 22 deaths took place in the state during Holi. “What is more required to wake up the government from slumber? Two police officers were killed and several others got wounded in attacks by mobs during the period. On the other hand, BJP leaders are inciting communal flare-up,” he added.
The NDA leaders raised the issue of Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD MLA from Hasanpur, who drove a motorbike without wearing a helmet in protected area and also forced his bodyguard to dance in police uniform. They claimed that the law and order in the state was well under control.