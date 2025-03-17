'Is government ready to discuss voter ID issue?': TMC’s Derek O’Brien asks as Parliament session resumes

NEW DELHI: With Parliament's Budget Session resuming on Monday after a four-day break, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said the opposition wanted a debate on the issue of duplicate voter ID cards and asked if the government was ready for it.

In a post on X on Monday morning, O'Brien, the TMC Rajya Sabha Parliamentary party leader said the issue was "at the core of democracy".

He also tagged his March 12 post in which he sought an "open discussion next week (under Rule 176)" on the matter.

"Parliament gets back to work after a four day break. A constructive Opposition wants to debate an issue that is at the core of democracy. Is the Government ready?" O'Brien said.