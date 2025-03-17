Justice Joymalya Bagchi takes oath as Supreme Court judge

NEW DELHI: Justice Joymalya Bagchi took oath as a Supreme Court judge on Monday, bringing the total number of judges to 33, one short of the sanctioned strength of the top court judges.
Justice Bagchi is set to become the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in May 2031, making him the second judge from the Calcutta High Court to hold the position since Justice (Late) Altamas Kabir's retirement in July 2013.
As per the seniority list and statute, he will be the second from Calcutta High Court in three decades to assume the role. CJI Sanjiv Khanna administered his oath of office.
On 6 March, the Supreme Court Collegium took a significant step by recommending the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge Justice Bagchi to the Supreme Court.
Chaired by CJI Khanna, the Collegium met on the same day to deliberate on the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.
Noting that the Calcutta High Court currently has only one representative on the Supreme Court bench, the SC Collegium recommended Justice Bagchi's elevation.
"After carefully evaluating merit, integrity and competence and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, the Collegium has recommended the appointment of Mr Justice Joymalya Bagchi, presently a Judge of the High Court at Calcutta, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," a statement issued by the Supreme Court Collegium said.
Justice Bagchi was appointed as a Judge of the High Court at Calcutta on 27 June 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on 4 January 2021. He was repatriated to the High Court at Calcutta on 8 November 2021 and has been serving there since. He has served as a Judge of the High Court for more than 13 years. During his long tenure, Justice Bagchi has gained significant experience in diverse fields of law, the SC Collegium said.
"After the retirement of Justice Kabir as CJI on 18 July 2013, there has not been any CJI from the High Court at Calcutta. Upon the retirement of Justice K.V. Viswanathan on 25 May 2031, Justice Bagchi will be in line to assume office as CJI until his retirement on 2 October 2031. 'Justice Bagchi will have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of CJI,'” the SC said.