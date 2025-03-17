Justice Joymalya Bagchi takes oath as Supreme Court judge

NEW DELHI: Justice Joymalya Bagchi took oath as a Supreme Court judge on Monday, bringing the total number of judges to 33, one short of the sanctioned strength of the top court judges.

Justice Bagchi is set to become the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in May 2031, making him the second judge from the Calcutta High Court to hold the position since Justice (Late) Altamas Kabir's retirement in July 2013.

As per the seniority list and statute, he will be the second from Calcutta High Court in three decades to assume the role. CJI Sanjiv Khanna administered his oath of office.

On 6 March, the Supreme Court Collegium took a significant step by recommending the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge Justice Bagchi to the Supreme Court.

Chaired by CJI Khanna, the Collegium met on the same day to deliberate on the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.

Noting that the Calcutta High Court currently has only one representative on the Supreme Court bench, the SC Collegium recommended Justice Bagchi's elevation.