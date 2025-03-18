45 arrested as curfew imposed in Nagpur after violence; Mayawati, Sena (UBT) slam Fadnavis government

MAHARASHTRA: Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Maharashtra's Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence in Nagpur during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised, officials said on Tuesday.

The situation in the city is peaceful at present, they said.

During the curfew, the area's DCP concerned would decide on vehicular movement as per the need, the police said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and leaders from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) targeted the Devendra Fadnavis government over Monday's violence in Nagpur and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

At least 45 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nagpur during which 34 police personnel and five other persons suffered injuries, District Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday.

Two of the injured persons were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital here, Bawankule told reporters at the Nagpur airport, as he arrived here to review the situation following the incident on Monday.

"Five citizens were also injured. Out of them, two are in the ICU and three were discharged in the morning," he said.

Besides, 45 vehicles were also vandalised during the violence, the minister said, and appealed to members of all the communities to maintain peace in the city and not support any anti-social elements.

Strict action will be taken against those who perpetrated the violence, he said.

Bawankule said he will meet the Nagpur police commissioner and district collector and conduct a review of the entire incident.

"I have been been directed by the chief minister for the same," he said.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park area in Mahal on Monday around 7:30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb (located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district), officials earlier said.

Several persons were injured in the incident, they had said.

Another clash broke out in Hansapuri area near the Old Bhandara Road between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm.

An unruly mob burnt several vehicles, and vandalised houses and a clinic in the area.

Curfew has been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police stations, the city police said in a release.

