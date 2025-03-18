Committed to bring normalcy in Manipur: Nirmala Sitaraman in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the central government is committed to bringing normalcy to Manipur and assured all support for the economic growth of the state.

Replying to a discussion on the passage of the Manipur Budget for the current fiscal and vote of account for the six months of 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, the minister also sought the support of the Opposition parties for peace in Manipur instead of engaging in the blame game.

The senior minister also hit back at the Opposition for its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not visiting the violence-affected state, saying none of the prime ministers in the past visited Manipur when the violence took place there.

She cited the names of former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and IK Gujral.

She said violence in Manipur has adversely impacted economic activities in the state but expressed confidence that it will recover swiftly.