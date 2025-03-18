Dhami to resume SGPC duties after resignation rejected

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee rejected his resignation, Harjinder Singh Dhami has agreed to resume his duties as SGPC chief. His decision came after a closed-door meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal in Hoshiarpur.

Dhami, who had resigned on 17 February, clarified that he had not withdrawn his resignation but that the SGPC executive had rejected it. "For a long time, SGPC members, Jathedars, and the SAD leadership have been asking me to take back my resignation. While yesterday the SGPC executive committee rejected my resignation, giving in to the dictate of the Sikh community. There is a difference. I will resume office in three to four days in view of the resolution that the executive has unanimously passed," he said.

When asked why it had taken him a month to decide, Dhami said certain matters needed clarification.