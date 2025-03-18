Nagpur violence: FIR against VHP, Bajrang Dal functionaries for 'hurting religious sentiments'

NAGPUR: Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have registered a case against some office-bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their protest demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, officials said on Tuesday.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Ganeshpeth police station against Govind Shende, VHP's secretary in charge of Maharashtra and Goa and others, they said.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during a VHP's agitation seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

A complaint was lodged against the protesters after the agitation, accusing them of hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, an official of Ganeshpeth police station said.

Others named in the FIR against VHP and Bajrang Dal office-bearers include Amol Thakre, Dr Mahajan, Tayani, Rajat Puri, Sushil, Vrushabh Arkhel, Shubham and Mukesh Barapatre under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

But no arrest has been made so far, he said.