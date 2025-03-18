Nagpur violence was 'government-sponsored': Maratha quota activist Jarange

"This riot has been sponsored by government and Devendra Fadnavis," Jarange alleged while talking to reporters at Ellora in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"They now don't see those who insulted Shivaji Maharaj," he said, in a veiled reference to actor Rahul Solapurkar and a Nagpur resident who have been accused of insulting the Maratha king.

The activist sought to know what happens to their Hindutva in such matters.

"Doing such things when the local body elections are around is not good," Jarange said.

"If they want to remove the Aurangzeb's grave, they are in power at the Centre and in the state. If the Congress made a mistake of protecting the structure earlier, now the rulers have a chance to correct it. This (violence) is just being done to make the poor people fight amongst themselves. The poor people should remain alert," he said.