No language will be imposed on any State: Centre tells RS

NEW DELHI: No language will be imposed on any state, the Centre said on March 19 in the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply, Dr Sukanta Majumdar said that the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, inter-alia, at para 4.13, provides that the three-language formula will continue to be implemented keeping in mind the constitutional provisions, aspirations of the people, regions, Union and the need to promote multilingualism and national unity.

“However, there will be a greater flexibility in the three-language formula, and no language will be imposed on any state,” he said.

“The three languages learned by children will be the choices of states, regions, and of course the students themselves, as long as at least two of the three languages are native to India,” the minister said to a question from CPI (M) leader, Dr John Brittas.

He had asked if the government is aware of the concerns and ongoing agitations in Tamil Nadu against the imposition of Hindi under National Education Policy 2020.