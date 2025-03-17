'Language is not for hating': After Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu urges people to learn Hindi

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday extended his support for learning Hindi and asserted that language is not for hating.

Naidu's remarks come in the wake of his Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan wading into the language row between Tamil Nadu and the Union Government recently.

Addressing the Assembly here, Chandrababu Naidu said, "I am telling this very clearly to you. Language is not for hating. Here (in Andhra Pradesh) the mother tongue is Telugu. Hindi is the national language and international language is English," said the CM.