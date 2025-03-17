'Language is not for hating': After Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu urges people to learn Hindi

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday extended his support for learning Hindi and asserted that language is not for hating.
Naidu's remarks come in the wake of his Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan wading into the language row between Tamil Nadu and the Union Government recently.
Addressing the Assembly here, Chandrababu Naidu said, "I am telling this very clearly to you. Language is not for hating. Here (in Andhra Pradesh) the mother tongue is Telugu. Hindi is the national language and international language is English," said the CM.
Naidu underscored that it is important to learn as many languages as possible for livelihood without forgetting the mother tongue, adding that learning the 'national language' will enable fluent conversation in Delhi in Hindi.
As many people are going to other countries such as Japan and Germany, he said if those languages could also be learnt here, then it will be very easy when people visit those overseas destinations.
The chief minister said that only those people who study in their mother tongue are excelling across the world and a misconception is prevalent that only English language can guarantee knowledge.
He asserted that "Language is only for communication. Knowledge will not come with language. Only people who study in their mother tongue are excelling across the world. It is easy to learn (through the mother tongue)," said Naidu.
Speaking at the Jana Sena formation day on March 15, Pawan Kalyan raised concerns about what he perceived as a contradiction in Tamil Nadu's stance on Hindi.
"Tamil Nadu continuously rejects Hindi, stating that they do not want it. However, a thought crossed my mind—if that is the case, why do they dub Tamil films in Hindi? They seek revenue from Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh and rely on workers from Bihar. Yet, they claim to despise Hindi. How is this fair?" he questioned.
He further stated, "Is India a piece of cake to be divided whenever someone is displeased? If anyone attempts to undermine the integrity of India, there are crores of people like me who will rise to protect it."
His remarks followed criticism from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders over his statements on the National Education Policy (NEP) and the alleged imposition of Hindi.