Never opposed Hindi as language: Pawan Kalyan amid row over 'Tamil movie dub' remark

Amid growing tensions over his comment about Tamil movies being ‘dubbed’ in Hindi, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan issued a clarification on Saturday, stating that he "never opposed the Hindi language."

The JSP leader said neither forcibly imposing a language nor blindly opposing one helps achieve national and cultural integration.

He asserted that he had "never opposed Hindi as a language" but only "opposed making it compulsory".

"Either imposing a language forcibly or opposing it blindly; both don't help achieve the objective of national and cultural integration in our Bharat (sic)," said Janasena chief in a post on 'X'.