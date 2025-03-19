Staines murder case: SC asks Odisha government to consider remission plea of convict Dara Singh

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Odisha government to decide the remission plea of convict- Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in Keonjhar district in Odisha in 1999.

The convict, Singh, in his application, filed before the apex court sought more liberal remission policy to ensure his premature release from a prison in the state where he is lodged for more than 24 years and 11 months.

During the course of the hearing on Wednesday, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice K V Viswanathan asked the Odisha government, to take a decision on Singh's remission plea in six weeks and apprise the court.

Advocate Shibashish Misra, appearing for the Odisha government has to file the reply in the top court in the next date of hearing in the case.

The top court on July 9, last year, had issued notice to the Odisha government on the plea for Singh's premature release.

Singh in his plea said, he was seeking mercy from the top court and added tht he assured to "give back to the society" through "service-oriented actions".

Singh sought a direction from the Odisha state government to be released from jail immediately in accordance with the guidelines for premature release of life convicts issued in 2022 in the three cases in which he was convicted.