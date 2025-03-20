Days after clashes situation in Manipur’s Churachandpur remains tense; schools, shops remain shut

IMPHAL: The situation in Manipur's curfew-bound Churachandpur district remained tense on Thursday, two days after clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities left one dead and several injured, police said.

Schools and shops remained shut, while church leaders and civil society groups worked to restore peace, an official told PTI.

Security personnel conducted flag marches on Wednesday night to prevent further violence.

At least one person, 51-year-old Lalropui Pakhuangte from the Hmar community, was killed in Tuesday night's clashes. He suffered bullet injuries and was taken to Sielmat Christian Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The clashes between the two tribes started after Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar was attacked by some Zomi people on Sunday, leading to violence and imposition of curfew in the district the next day.

Meanwhile, several displaced people from the Kuki community in relief camps were moved to safer locations.

Churachandpur town is mainly home to Zomi people, with Hmar and Kuki communities living in some areas.