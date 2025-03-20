Fadnavis showing weakness by blaming Nagpur violence on film 'Chhaava': Sena (UBT)

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis 'blaming' the film "Chhaava" for the Nagpur violence was a sign of his "weak morale."

The editorial in the party mouthpiece `Saamana' asked, on a sarcastic note, of the the BJP-led government was planning to register cases against the film's actors, director and producers over Monday's incidents in the state's second capital.

The climax of the historical film depicting the brutal execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha state, on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb incited emotions, it said.