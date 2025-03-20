'They knew about murder,' say Meerut victim's mother about 'killer' wife's parents

According to police, Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla confessed to having stabbed Saurabh to death on March 4.

The two then chopped up his body, put the remains inside a drum and sealed it with cement. The two were arrested on Tuesday.

Renu Devi also claimed that Saurabh's six-year-old daughter, too, knew about her father's death.

"That is why, as we have come to know from some people, she (Saurabh's daughter) was saying, 'Papa is in the drum'," Renu Devi said.

However, SP City Ayush Vikram Singh dismissed this claim, stating, "When Muskan was telling the story of the incident to the family members, the girl might have been present there.

The girl did not know anything (beforehand) about this."

According to police sources, Muskan went to her family on March 18 and informed her parents about the murder. The parents then took her to the police.

Following this, a case was registered, the body was recovered, and Muskan and Sahil were arrested.