Custodial death of Parbhani protester: Magistrate report reveals police brutality

MUMBAI: In the judicial magistrate first class inquiry report, it was revealed that Somanath Suryawanshi was killed in police custody due to police brutality, not due to the heart attack as earlier claimed by the police.

The judicial magistrate report pinned the blame on the police and asked the state government to take stern action against 70 police who were responsible for Mr Suryawanshi’s custodial death.

The Human Rights Commission appointed judicial commission headed by judicial magistrate CU Telgaonkar and submitted the 451-page confidential report to the Human Rights Commission.

Taking cognizance of this report, the Human Rights Commission has issued the notices to the State Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, additional director general of police (Crime) along with the Parbhani police commissioner asking for their explanation for the custodial death of Mr Suryawanshi.

Somanath Suryawanshi was arrested by Parbhani police in connection with his participation in a protest against vandalizing the replica of the Indian constitution. After the arrest, Mr Suryawanshi died in police custody on December 15 and the police claimed that he died due to a heart attack.

After the outrage over the custodial death of Mr Suryawanshi and Leader of Opposition and Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to his residence, the Maharashtra government ensured a fair probe to find the truth and facts.