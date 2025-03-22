Ajit Pawar backs Muslims amid tensions; vows action against 'divisive forces'

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday reaffirmed his support for the Muslim community, stating that as a brother, he stands with them and will not spare anyone who threatens or targets them.
Speaking at his party-organised Iftar in Mumbai, Pawar assured the Muslim community, amid fears following the Aurangzeb tomb row and Nagpur violence. The opposition has accused the ruling party of unfairly targeting Muslims, making Pawar’s statement as a Mahayuti alliance partner particularly significant.
Ajit Pawar said if anyone tries to divide the society on communal lines, then strict action will be taken against them.
“No one should threaten the nationalist Muslim community who are working for the development of the state and country. India is a diverse country where people of different caste, creed and religion stay together in a peaceful way. No one should take the law in hand and threaten the Muslim community people. As a brother, I am standing with them in difficult times. And, no one should fall in the trap of divisive forces,” Pawar said.
Reacting to Ajit Pawar’s statement, former Union Minister Narayan Rane took a jibe, saying Pawar has started an "eye-checking business" after he remarked on taking action against those who target Muslims. Meanwhile, BJP MLA and minister Nitesh Rane, Narayan Rane’s son, had earlier sparked controversy with provocative statements against the Muslim community.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that no action would be taken against Muslims who are nationalists and contribute to society’s development but warned that those involved in anti-national activities would not be spared.
Earlier, Ajit Pawar had assured his vote base that his party remains secular and progressive, emphasizing that despite being in alliance with the BJP and holding power at the state and center, it would not compromise on its ideology.