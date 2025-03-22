Ajit Pawar backs Muslims amid tensions; vows action against 'divisive forces'

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday reaffirmed his support for the Muslim community, stating that as a brother, he stands with them and will not spare anyone who threatens or targets them.

Speaking at his party-organised Iftar in Mumbai, Pawar assured the Muslim community, amid fears following the Aurangzeb tomb row and Nagpur violence. The opposition has accused the ruling party of unfairly targeting Muslims, making Pawar’s statement as a Mahayuti alliance partner particularly significant.

Ajit Pawar said if anyone tries to divide the society on communal lines, then strict action will be taken against them.

“No one should threaten the nationalist Muslim community who are working for the development of the state and country. India is a diverse country where people of different caste, creed and religion stay together in a peaceful way. No one should take the law in hand and threaten the Muslim community people. As a brother, I am standing with them in difficult times. And, no one should fall in the trap of divisive forces,” Pawar said.