Nagpur violence: Seven more held, total rises to 112

NAGPUR: A leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP) and six others were arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence in the city earlier this week, taking the number of arrested persons to 112, a police official said.

Hamid Engineer, executive president of MDP, and Mohammad Shahzad Khan were booked for sedition, he said.

Cyber Police had found that the duo were allegedly involved in spreading misinformation on social media about the protest staged by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on March 17 seeking removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Police have already arrested MDP chief Fahim Khan for alleged sedition, terming him as a key accused.

Engineer had allegedly asked for donations before the riots, the official said.