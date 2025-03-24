'Don’t fear this mob': Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for Shinde jibe at stand-up show

"But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat without prior notice and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone Bridge or any other structure in Mumbai that’s in need of speedy demolition," Kamra's statement read.

"To the mob that decided that Habitat should not stand. An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you did not like the butter chicken you were served," the comedian wrote.

He further stated, "To those who are busy leaking my number or calling me incessant,Imam sure you have realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will be subjected to the very song that you hate. To the media faithfully reporting this circus, remember that press freedom in India ranks at 159."

Kamra's stand up show has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying he should apologise for his comments and opposition leaders coming out in the comedian's defence.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where his alleged "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

On Monday, the studio where Kamra filmed his show was demolished by Mumbai's civic body for alleged building violations. The temporary shed and other structures comprising the studio, which was created in the basement of the hotel, has been razed, a BMC official said.

"It was removed as there is no civic permission to create a studio in the basement. The BMC will check the hotel to see if everything is as per the allowed plan," the official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reacted to Kamra's remarks against Shinde, calling it a "reckless" misuse of the freedom of speech.