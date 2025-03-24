Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus over Muslim reservation in Karnataka

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday in the pre-lunch session without transacting any business as treasury and opposition benches sparred over the issue of reservations to Muslims in Karnataka public contracts.

While ruling BJP MPs created a ruckus, alleging that a Congress leader has vowed to change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims, Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that no force can change the Constitution made by B R Ambedkar.

Amid slogan shouting, mostly by the ruling side, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

BJP MPs started moving into the aisle raising slogans just as the House met for the day.

Dhankhar gave Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju the floor to speak on what they were agitating about.

Rijiju said a senior Congress leader who holds a constitutional post has said the party will change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

Though he did not name the leader, he was apparently referring to D K Shivakumar.

"We cannot take this statement lightly," the minister said, adding that the statement has not come from any ordinary party leader but from someone holding a constitutional post.

Stating that it is "extremely serious", he said changing the Constitution to provide religion-based reservation "cannot be tolerated."

Congress leaders carry the Constitution book in their pockets but are doing everything to undermine it, he said.