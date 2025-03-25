Army issues first public statement on assault case involving Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath

CHANDIGARH: The Army on Tuesday called for a fair and honest investigation into an alleged assault case involving Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son Angad Singh Bath in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the dignity of Army officers.

Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, Chief of Staff, Army Western Command headquarters Chandimandir and Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, Punjab, together addressed the press on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Wadhwa said, "We reiterate the need for a fair and honest investigation in a transparent and very time bound manner to punish the guilty and restore faith in the system. The guilty police personnel should be punished in a timely and exemplary manner so that the incident does not vitiate the atmosphere and effect the long cherished bonhomie between the civil administration and Punjab Police with serving and retired army personnel. I assure that all possible steps are being taken that Col Bath who was assaulted gets due justice."

"I would like to assure all that the Indian Army remains fully committed to pursuing the case to its logical conclusion," Wadhwa added.

He said that the army was informed about the incident in the afternoon of March 15, and since then this issue has been addressed with due alacrity both at the state and at the district levels.