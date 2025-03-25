Cash discovery row: Allahabad HC lawyers on indefinite strike over transfer of Justice Varma

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Tuesday began an indefinite strike to protest against the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to the high court here.

Leading the protesting lawyers gathered at gate number 3 of the high court, Bar Association President Anil Tiwari told reporters, "This protest is not against any court or judge but against those who have betrayed the judicial system."

He added, "Our fight is against those involved in corruption and against a system that lacks transparency. For now, our demand is a reconsideration and withdrawal of the transfer order."

The Bar Association had reiterated its opposition to Justice Varma's transfer on Monday and decided to go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

Tiwari asserted the association was prepared for an all-out battle on this issue.

"From the very beginning, there has been an attempt to cover up this matter. Today, lawyers across India are fighting this battle. Until a resolution is reached, we will not resume work, no matter the consequences," he said on Monday.