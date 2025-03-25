Comedian Kunal Kamra summoned by Khar police over remarks on Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been summoned by the Khar police following his controversial remarks about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Kamra referred to Shinde as a "traitor" during a parody song at a recent stand-up comedy show.
MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation, news agency ANI quoted Mumbai police.
Kamra has been instructed to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on Tuesday for questioning.
Kamra's latest stand-up performance, uploaded on YouTube and Instagram, has sparked anger among supporters of Eknath Shinde. On Sunday, a group of Shinde’s supporters vandalized the venue in Mumbai where the act was filmed, also issuing threats to Kamra, warning that he would not be allowed to “walk freely.”
Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed an FIR against Kamra for his remarks. Meanwhile, Khar police detained Shiv Sena deputy leader Rahool Kanal, along with Vibhag Pramukh Shrikant Sarmalkar and several others, for their involvement in the vandalism at the Unicontinental The Habitat in Khar West.