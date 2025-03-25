Comedian Kunal Kamra summoned by Khar police over remarks on Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been summoned by the Khar police following his controversial remarks about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra referred to Shinde as a "traitor" during a parody song at a recent stand-up comedy show.

MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation, news agency ANI quoted Mumbai police.

Kamra has been instructed to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on Tuesday for questioning.