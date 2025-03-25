'Knowledge about irregularities': RG Kar victim was under mental stress, sought help month before death, says Psychiatrist

KOLKATA: A consultant psychiatrist has claimed that the RG Kar hospital rape and murder victim was under acute mental stress for various reasons and had sought professional help from him around a month before her death on August 9 last year.

Long duty hours, discrimination in allotment of shifts, and the 'knowledge about irregularities' in the state-run hospital had been giving the 30-year-old medic extreme mental discomfort, claimed psychiatrist Mohit Ranadip on Monday.

Talking to a leading Bengali TV channel, the mental health specialist said that if needed, he is ready to testify before the CBI, which investigated the rape-murder case.

"She had told me about 36 hours of continuous duty, discrimination in allotment of shifts in the roster, and the acute mental pressure she was in as she had seen many irregularities in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment. I asked her if everyone was given similar shifts, she replied in the negative," Ranadip said.