Nithari killings case: SC to hear pleas challenging Surendra Koli's acquittal on April 3

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear on April 3, a batch of petitions challenging the acquittal of Surendra Koli in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

The apex court had last year agreed to examine separate pleas, including those filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Uttar Pradesh government, challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision acquitting Koli on October 16, 2023.

The pleas were listed for hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

One of the lawyers appearing in the case mentioned the matter before the bench and requested that the pleas be taken up for hearing next week.

Terming it an "extraordinary case", the counsel said children were going missing in Nithari for about two years and later, the police found several skeletal remains.