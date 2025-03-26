Breach of privilege notice against Kunal Kamra in Maharashtra legislative council

MUMBAI: A breach of privilege notice was moved against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in the Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday over his parody song targeting deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar moved the notice against the comedian as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare.

"Kunal Kamra performed a song containing personal and insulting references to deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," said Darekar, leader of the legislative council, presenting the motion.

"Andhare supported the performance and used objectionable language, which amounts to contempt of the House," he further said.

Both Kamra and Andhare disrespected the dignity of legislative institutions through their remarks, Darekar claimed.

The notice will have to be approved by Council chairman Ram Shinde before it is presented to the privilege committee.

If the committee approves it, the motion will be discussed in the House.

In the state assembly, Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare submitted a breach of privilege notice against Andhare for allegedly mocking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal supported Bornare.