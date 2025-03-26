'Investigate if he says something wrong, don't stop him': NCP-SCP's Eknath Khadse on Kunal Kamra

MUMBAI: Amid the controversy surrounding the comments of Kunal Kamra on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLC Eknath Khadse said on Wednesday that the political satirist should not be stopped from speaking his mind, as the constitution gives the freedom of speech to people.

"Kunal Kamra is a comedian, and sometimes in comedy it happens that what he thinks is truth. When he says something against the government, sometimes it can trouble them too, but the Constitution has given us the freedom of speech, if Kunal Kamra is saying something wrong then investigate that but don't stop him. Whatever he says reply to that, investigate if he says something wrong," Khadse told ANI in Mumbai.

Talking about the comments of Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on the controversy, he said that 'Shiv Sainiks' are angry so they are saying certain things, while Kamra should also say things properly.

"He has taunted Shiv Sena, so the party is angry and the sainiks are saying to take steps on it, this is wrong. But Kamra should also say things with a limit, below-the-belt talks should not happen," Khadse said.