'Investigate if he says something wrong, don't stop him': NCP-SCP's Eknath Khadse on Kunal Kamra

MUMBAI: Amid the controversy surrounding the comments of Kunal Kamra on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLC Eknath Khadse said on Wednesday that the political satirist should not be stopped from speaking his mind, as the constitution gives the freedom of speech to people.
"Kunal Kamra is a comedian, and sometimes in comedy it happens that what he thinks is truth. When he says something against the government, sometimes it can trouble them too, but the Constitution has given us the freedom of speech, if Kunal Kamra is saying something wrong then investigate that but don't stop him. Whatever he says reply to that, investigate if he says something wrong," Khadse told ANI in Mumbai.
Talking about the comments of Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on the controversy, he said that 'Shiv Sainiks' are angry so they are saying certain things, while Kamra should also say things properly.
"He has taunted Shiv Sena, so the party is angry and the sainiks are saying to take steps on it, this is wrong. But Kamra should also say things with a limit, below-the-belt talks should not happen," Khadse said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Mhaske had said that the stand-up artiste will face a "reaction" for his remarks and threatened that Kamra can't walk "freely" in Maharashtra.
"He will face the reaction as Shiv Sena is a party of reaction. We are Shiv Sainiks, and if someone talks rubbish about our leader, we will not tolerate that. We are ready to face all the consequences, but Kunal Kamra cannot roam freely in Maharashtra and India," Mhaske said.
Following the alleged derogatory remarks of Kunal Kamra on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena's youth faction had vandalised the 'The Habitat' comedy venue in Mumbai on March 23, where the standup of Kamra was filed. An FIR has been filed against both Kamra and the vandalism which took place.
Kamra has since refused to apologise for his remarks, unless compelled by the court. Mumbai police has sent summons to the stand-up artist, asking him to appear before the investigating officer. According to officials, Kamra is not in Mumbai right now.