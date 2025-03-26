'Huge dent in heart of judicial dispensation system': Former CJIs, AGs on cash haul at judge's house

NEW DELHI: Retired Chief Justices of India, former judges and Attorney Generals (AGs) said the recovery of piles of cash at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence was sad and worrisome, but wanted the probe by a three-member committee to be completed before jumping to conclusions.

Former CJI K G Balakrishnan, talking exclusively to TNIE, said, "Certainly this news was sad and heartbreaking for all of us. The probe panel must find out the truth and come to a logical conclusion as to where the money came from. How did it land at Justice Varma’s official residence? The panel can take the help of the CCTV cameras installed there," the former CJI said.

His views were echoed by former CJI Tirath Singh Thakur who said, "Definitely the cash recovery was worrisome and troubling for all of us. I am taken aback by the news. The judiciary is dealing with the issue and formed a panel to inquire into it." He cautioned the media not to anticipate the outcome and come to a conclusion at present. "Let us wait for the probe to be completed," he added.

Former Attorney General (AG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, while talking to TNIE, said, "I am pained and sad to see the cash recovery from the residence of Justice Varma. This issue certainly is a huge dent in the heart of the judicial dispensation system. If the judge is found to be guilty, action should be taken at the earliest. At this stage, everything is in the public domain. The credit goes to the Chief Justice of India for taking such a courageous stand to show everything to the public."

Another former AG and veteran lawyer K K Venugopal said a lot of questions have to be answered by Justice Varma. "It is a sad thing not just on the part of the judiciary to see the cash recovery but for everyone. Justice Varma will depose before the in-House panel of the Supreme Court and reply to the questions put forth by it. After his deposition, the panel will examine the case from all angles," Venugopal told TNIE.

He said the judge has to come clean and establish that the money recovered from his residence was not connected to him in any manner. "He also has to establish that he is prima facie not involved in it. If he cannot prove it, then he shall face action," he said, adding that the faith of public in the judiciary has to be restored.

"This matter is hurting many of us. Let the probe be completed and the truth come out," said retired judge of the Allahabad HC Justice S R Singh, in whose court Justice Varma had appeared as a lawyer in many cases.

"We have to see both sides to find out whether he is involved in it or not. We cannot say that he is innocent or guilty until the probe committee comes to a conclusion," he said.