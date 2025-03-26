Kamra, 'hero of free speech,' receives applause and financial support from fans to fight legal battle

CHENNAI: Support for comedian Kunal Kamra has been flooding in from fans worldwide, not just through words of encouragement, but also through generous financial contributions, amid the controversy sparked by his recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Donations have ranged from Rs 400 to Rs 10,000 in the comments section of his YouTube video, with international supporters chipping in with amounts in US dollars, British pounds, Canadian dollars, and UAE dirhams. The total donations are believed to have surpassed several lakhs, reflecting the widespread backing for Kamra’s stand.

Many supporters are urging Kamra to start a fundraiser for any legal expenses he may face due to his outspoken comedy, with numerous fans praising his courage, honesty, and ability to hold powerful figures accountable through humor. Some fans have expressed admiration by calling him a "national treasure" or a "hero of free speech," and others have commended his humor and bravery in the face of opposition. Kamra’s YouTube reach, with 2.4 million subscribers, continues to grow, and his supporters are actively using YouTube’s Super Thanks feature to show their solidarity.

Amid the growing calls for his arrest, Kamra has remained defiant. On Tuesday, he re-shared a parody song from his show despite a police notice for making "derogatory" remarks about Shinde. The Maharashtra government is reportedly investigating his comments, with officials even looking into his communication records. Kamra has refused to apologise for his remarks, expressing his commitment to speaking the truth. In response to the outrage, he posted an image of himself holding the Indian Constitution.

The controversy intensified when Shiv Sena workers vandalized the Habitat Studio in Mumbai, where Kamra performed. The venue’s involvement in the controversy led to the BMC demolishing unapproved structures at the studio, citing building code violations. Local authorities are investigating other potential irregularities.

In addition to Kamra’s supporters, public figures such as BJP MP Kangana Ranaut have weighed in on the issue. Ranaut criticised Kamra for allegedly disrespecting Indian culture and people in pursuit of fleeting fame, drawing a comparison to the BMC’s demolition of her own property. Kamra’s critics, including Ranaut, argue that such satire, even if legal, insults individuals and undermines respect for public figures.

Despite the mounting pressure, Kamra has vowed to stand by his comments, and his supporters continue to rally behind him.